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Residential quarter Almazara Forest

Mijas, Spain
from
$659,837
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8
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ID: 39016
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 388527486
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Istan

About the complex

Almazara Forest is a project for sale within the Almazara Boutique Residences complex. It consists of 24 exclusive apartments, overlooking the forest. The project consists of 3 blocks of only three heights of contemporary housing “open plan” but with a rustic aesthetic that integrates into the natural environment that surrounds it. 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses with solarium with large terraces, communal pool with gardening of indigenous plants. Almazara Boutique Residences, in the Sierra de las Nieves, at the foot of La Concha, near the Sierra Blanca Country Club resort, is situated in an environment of unusual natural beauty due to its centuries-old forests, panoramic views of the bay of Marbella and the great reservoir of Istan. This new resort consists of 7 small residential projects of apartments and townhouses integrated on the hillside. The new urbanization connects one another with wide roads with sidewalks, landscaped areas, guest parking and rural pedestrian roads that circulate between the forest mass, to relax in contact with nature. A unique residential experience across the Costa del Sol. Almazara Boutique Residences is accessed from the exclusive residential Marbellí of Nueva Andalucía to the village of Istan, with a quick access in ten minutes by car to international schools, the Tennis Manolo Santana Club, the best golf courses, shopping and leisure centers, as well as the amazing beaches of the Golden Mile.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Almazara Forest
Mijas, Spain
from
$659,837
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