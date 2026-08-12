Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Malaga, Spain

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Beach Townhouses for Sale in Malaga, Spain

;
Marbella
44
Estepona
38
San Pedro Alcantara
16
Fuengirola
4
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33 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Houses with Scenic Views in the Natural Setting of Mijas The development is set …
$1,11M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Sea-View Houses in Resort-Style Project in Manilva Malaga Manilva enjoys a privileged locati…
$467,947
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses in a Well-Designed Residential Complex with Sea Views in Fuengirola The townhouse…
$1,38M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Townhouses Near Golf Course in Manilva The townhouses are located in the city of Ma…
$600,520
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3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Quality Townhouses with Private Gardens by the Beach in Fuengirola This project is s…
$800,333
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
South-Facing Sea View Townhouses in La Cala de Mijas The new townhouses are in a project lo…
$795,762
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean Homes with Community Pool in Estepona Spain Between the Mediterranean Sea and …
$855,825
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3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with spectacular sea views, large sun-drenched terrace and a private garde…
$517,810
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Modern new-built townhouse with  panoramic sea view, beautiful rooftop terrace and community…
$403,932
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Amazing townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace and panoramic sea views…
$688,046
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Ready to Move Townhouses in Estepona Costa del Sol with Exclusive Pools, Spa, Gym and Garden…
$553,799
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Eco-Friendly Villas Near the Sea in Mijas Costa Mijas Costa is laying out Costa del…
$1,02M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with community pool, terrace and large garden  located next to a golf course …
$926,972
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Brilliant new built townhouse with roof top terrace and panoramic sea view, situated in a qu…
$483,793
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Fantastic seafront townhouse with spacious terraces, communal pool and private parking, plac…
$468,537
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish-Design Houses By the Sea in Manilva Manilva is a developing area within a favorable …
$578,024
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Brilliant townhouse with great sea view nestled in a residential complex with community pool…
$850,687
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 2
Scandinavian Style Townhouses with Private Gardens in a Popular Mijas Neighborhood This new …
$1,73M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Luxurious townhouse with stunning panoramic views from large roof terrace and community pool…
$682,866
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic duplex penthouse with large roof terrace, stunning sea views and access to communi…
$581,912
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Luxury Homes with Swimming Pool and Panoramic Sea Views in Mijas Costa Mijas Costa is a high…
$1,29M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Exclusive townhouse with nice sea view located in a premium residential complex with communi…
$700,227
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 2
Stylish Villas with Sea Views in Rincon de la Victoria The villas are situated in Rincon de …
$806,354
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3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Elegant townhouse boasting sea-facing terraces, high-end finishes and private gardens, set w…
$448,460
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Townhouse with Direct Sea Access in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol’s most sou…
$4,06M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with Sea Views in a Popular Area in Manilva, Málaga The well-located townhouses a…
$530,292
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3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses in a Well-Designed Residential Complex with Sea Views in Fuengirola The townhouse…
$1,19M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 364 m²
Wake up to uninterrupted Mediterranean views in frontline beach Estepona, where privacy, arc…
$4,01M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Beautiful modern townhouse with a large garden and private rooftop terrace with awesome pano…
$892,416
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
South-Facing Sea View Townhouses in La Cala de Mijas The new townhouses are in a project lo…
$907,850
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Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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