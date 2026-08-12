Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Malaga, Spain

;
Marbella
44
Estepona
38
San Pedro Alcantara
16
Fuengirola
4
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Houses with Scenic Views in the Natural Setting of Mijas The development is set …
$1,11M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Townhouses Near Golf Course in Manilva The townhouses are located in the city of Ma…
$600,520
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Elevated townhouse with spacious terraces and pool located in golf resort with access to spa…
$734,309
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Quality Townhouses with Private Gardens by the Beach in Fuengirola This project is s…
$800,333
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with spectacular sea views, large sun-drenched terrace and a private garde…
$517,810
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Functional Frontline Golf Townhouses with Energy Efficiency Rating “A” in Mijas This new pro…
$752,695
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with community pool, terrace and large garden  located next to a golf course …
$926,972
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Brilliant new built townhouse with roof top terrace and panoramic sea view, situated in a qu…
$483,793
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish-Design Houses By the Sea in Manilva Manilva is a developing area within a favorable …
$578,024
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Brilliant townhouse with great sea view nestled in a residential complex with community pool…
$850,687
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf-View Semi-Detached Villas in a Rich Complex in Mijas, Málaga Mijas is a popular residen…
$1,08M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Luxurious townhouse with stunning panoramic views from large roof terrace and community pool…
$682,866
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Luxury Homes with Swimming Pool and Panoramic Sea Views in Mijas Costa Mijas Costa is a high…
$1,29M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Impressive townhouse with swimming pool located within premium golf resort with gym, wine ce…
$785,961
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 2
Stylish Villas with Sea Views in Rincon de la Victoria The villas are situated in Rincon de …
$806,354
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Houses with Scenic Views in the Natural Setting of Mijas The development is set …
$1,23M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Townhouses with Private Pools in an Exclusive Location of Estepona This new project i…
$1,20M
Leave a request

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go