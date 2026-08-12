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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Malaga, Spain

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Marbella
26
Estepona
26
San Pedro Alcantara
8
Fuengirola
3
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5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$552,518
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$587,833
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 4/4
Smart Flats with Energy-Efficient Appliances in Benalmádena Costa del Sol Sea view flats are…
$1,57M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments Close to the Amenities in Marbella The apartments are in a complex in Mar…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties in a Prestigious Complex in El Limonar Málaga The new development is located …
$2,78M
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Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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