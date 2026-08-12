Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Malaga, Spain

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Beach Duplexes for Sale in Malaga, Spain

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Marbella
26
Estepona
26
San Pedro Alcantara
8
Fuengirola
3
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13 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,98M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,21M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$552,518
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
Scenic Views Apartments in a Privileged Location in Estepona Malaga The apartments are locat…
$1,10M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$579,428
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$587,833
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing 2- 3 Bedroom Apartments in Walking Distance of the Sea in Málaga The new project is …
$1,00M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Estepona with Wonderful Sea Views and Swimming Pools The newly-built apartment…
$807,977
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 4/4
Smart Flats with Energy-Efficient Appliances in Benalmádena Costa del Sol Sea view flats are…
$1,57M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,23M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties in a Prestigious Complex in El Limonar Málaga The new development is located …
$2,78M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,03M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,87M
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Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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