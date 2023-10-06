Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€1,23M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€932,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/3
Triplex and Penthouse Apartments Located in the Heart of Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. The compl…
€1,56M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 6/10
South-Facing Duplex Penthouse with Furniture in the Heart of Costa del Sol, Benalmadena The …
€463,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 6
Beachfront Apartments in the Exclusive Complex of Estepona Beachfront apartments are located…
€1,82M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Apartments with Many Facilities In a Perfect Spot of La Costa del Sol These apartment…
€2,40M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury Duplex Home in Restored Historical Villa in the Center of Malaga The charming city of…
€2,99M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torre del Mar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€450,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 6
Sea View Properties in Unique Location in Benalmadena Benalmadena is one of the most popular…
€780,000

