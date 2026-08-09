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Residential properties for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

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Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
47
Platja dAro
36
Sant Feliu de Guixols
12
Calonge i Sant Antoni
6
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89 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Villa with panoramic sea and mountain views, located in the prestigious Mas Nou urbanization…
$1,13M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
New construction semi-detached house in a residential area of ​​Begur a few minutes from the…
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and a tourist license. This magnificent newly built villa, l…
$1,69M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$669,459
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$588,660
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$888,765
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
1 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$340,505
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$571,349
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$894,536
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$588,662
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Villa with splendid sea views with rustic interior features. It is located in the m…
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$507,866
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$923,367
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$681,002
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New-promotion townhouses in the S'Agaro Reciential CentreStart of the sale of 8 luxury townh…
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Exclusive residential complex of 27 townhouses, located just 5 minutes walk from the center …
$607,840
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1 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$317,114
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
$1,52M
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$894,536
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment consisting of a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$473,238
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$594,440
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
4 bedroom apartment in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
We congratulate all the customers who have waited so long for an offer on the Costa Brava wi…
$3,21M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 900 m²
Luxury mansion near the beaches of Sa Conca and San Paul - S'Agaro, Costa Brava An exception…
$11,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 597 m²
Design, nature and sea views: a pearl in Ayguablava!In one of the most privileged areas of t…
$4,06M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
This exclusive residential complex in S'Agaro consists of eight new townhouses located in th…
$1,25M
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$588,669
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,35M
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Property types in Lower Empordà

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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