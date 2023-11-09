UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Lower Empordà
Residential properties for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro
119
Sant Antoni
33
Sant Feliu de Guixols
11
Palafrugell
6
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
215 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
1 705 m²
4/4
€10,50M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
98 m²
€350,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
143 m²
3/3
€890,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
3
185 m²
2/2
For sale a cozy sunny house after a major reform, located in a quiet, green urbanization, 5 …
€480,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
2
€700,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
271 m²
3
€970,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
409 m²
3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
Recommend
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
273 m²
Great house in Sant Antoni de Calonge ( Puig Ses Forqes ) 1,500 meters from the beach. The …
€950,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
373 m²
€690,000
Recommend
5 room house with Pool, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
450 m²
This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from the cent…
€1,55M
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
2
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
€675,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
128 m²
Spacious apartment in the city center in the immediate vicinity of supermarkets, ideal for y…
€281,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
2
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
€255,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
4
For sale a nice two-story house with beautiful sea views. The house was built by an experien…
€930,000
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
5
Mas Rigau Estate is a magnificent villa located on a 9.6 ha ( natural park ) with beautiful …
€3,50M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
4
Chic house in a quiet urbanization with golf courses Golf Costa Brava House 414 m2 is locat…
€739,000
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5
6
House in the urbanization of Bel Loc with a magnificent territory of 3000m2 with pine trees,…
€650,000
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5
4
In a quiet suburb of Santa Cristina de Aro, a real estate is for sale. The house, with an ar…
€630,000
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
€1,10M
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
4
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the Roses and mountains. The house co…
€1,10M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
6
Chic bright villa with unforgettable sea views. Located in a wonderful location in the pres…
€2,00M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
4
Attention! A very valuable copy and sold with special urgency! Chic house in Sant Antoni de …
€1,95M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with condition
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5
3
A wonderful house surrounded by greenery with breathtaking views of the sea and the city. Th…
€1,20M
Recommend
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
3
For sale a new modern villa with a beautiful view. The house with an area of 510m2 is locate…
€1,50M
Recommend
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
4
Convenient house in the city center with breathtaking sea views. The house, with a living ar…
€1,70M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
6
A chic house for sale in the very center of Playa de Aro with stunning views of the sea and …
€2,50M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
5
An exclusive villa is offered to your attention, built to a large extent with your own soul …
€1,97M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
3
2
Cozy apartment in the calm cozy city of San Antonio de Calongee, just 200 meters from the be…
€255,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
5
Chic two-story apartment with access to the roof and unforgettable views of the sea and pine…
€1,50M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
1
Cozy apartment in a good quiet area of Playa de Aro near the sea and in close proximity to t…
€260,000
Recommend
