Houses for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

163 properties total found
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a cozy sunny house after a major reform, located in a quiet, green urbanization, 5 …
€480,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
€970,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Great house in Sant Antoni de Calonge ( Puig Ses Forqes ) 1,500 meters from the beach. The …
€950,000
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 373 m²
€690,000
5 room house with Pool, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with Pool, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
  This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from the cent…
€1,55M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale a nice two-story house with beautiful sea views. The house was built by an experien…
€930,000
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Mas Rigau Estate is a magnificent villa located on a 9.6 ha ( natural park ) with beautiful …
€3,50M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chic house in a quiet urbanization with golf courses Golf Costa Brava House 414 m2 is locat…
€739,000
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
House in the urbanization of Bel Loc with a magnificent territory of 3000m2 with pine trees,…
€650,000
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
In a quiet suburb of Santa Cristina de Aro, a real estate is for sale. The house, with an ar…
€630,000
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
€1,10M
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the Roses and mountains. The house co…
€1,10M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Chic bright villa with unforgettable sea views.  Located in a wonderful location in the pres…
€2,00M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Attention! A very valuable copy and sold with special urgency! Chic house in Sant Antoni de …
€1,95M
5 room house with furniture, with condition in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with condition
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A wonderful house surrounded by greenery with breathtaking views of the sea and the city. Th…
€1,20M
4 room house with terrassa, with condition in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale a new modern villa with a beautiful view. The house with an area of 510m2 is locate…
€1,50M
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Convenient house in the city center with breathtaking sea views. The house, with a living ar…
€1,70M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
A chic house for sale in the very center of Playa de Aro with stunning views of the sea and …
€2,50M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
An exclusive villa is offered to your attention, built to a large extent with your own soul …
€1,97M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful well-groomed house with its own orchard. The house is 1,500 meters from the beach.…
€950,000
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Comfortable villa with a beautiful private garden and pool a few meters from the sea and has…
€4,00M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Chic villa in a modern style in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. The villa is loc…
€1,10M
4 room house with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Two new chic villas in respectable S`Agaro. The villas are just minutes from the beach and t…
€2,00M
4 room house with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The new Vanguard Villa with magnificent sea views is located between San Anthony de Kalonge …
€2,10M
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Exclusive villa in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. It has a chic sea view. To the…
€1,45M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chic villa on the Costa Brava in Sant Antoni de Calonge Located 2 minutes by car from Torre …
€1,80M
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villa with chic sea views located in the quiet Platja de Aro area, 5 minutes from the city c…
€1,40M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Modern home in the quiet and picturesque urbanization of Torre Valentina de Sant Antoni de C…
€3,30M

