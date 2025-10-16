Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Girona
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for Sale in in Girona, Spain

Lloret de Mar
96
Blanes
35
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
28
Platja dAro
22
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peralada, Spain
TOP TOP
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peralada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Girona

villas
chalets
townhouses

Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go