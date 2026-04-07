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Pool Duplexes in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
4
Orihuela
3
Pilar de la Horadada
9
Guardamar del Segura
3
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9 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
Awesome top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, gym and spa surr…
$345,181
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish top floor duplex with a sunlit rooftop terrace and jacuzzi  ideally located close to…
$322,443
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
Amazing top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, gym and spa surr…
$310,548
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Ground floor duplex house with large garden, terrace and community pool in a quite area near…
$248,207
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Modern ground floor duplex house with large garden, community pool, gym and spa surrounded b…
$275,890
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning top floor duplex house with a large roof top terrace and a community pool located i…
$376,070
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located close to the be…
$352,928
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
Refined superior duplex with an expansive private rooftop terrace, generous interior layout …
$351,770
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Fantastic top-floor beach duplex with a private rooftop terrace, swimming pools for adults a…
$399,803
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Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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