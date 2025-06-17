Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Duplexes for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
4
Orihuela
6
Pilar de la Horadada
7
Rojales
7
3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.Solarium: 55 m2, garden: 130 m2, terrace: 5 m2.Energy ef…
$415,221
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 118 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build…
$319,741
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 90 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build.…
$316,302
