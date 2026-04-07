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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
4
Orihuela
3
Pilar de la Horadada
9
Guardamar del Segura
3
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2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish top floor duplex with a sunlit rooftop terrace and jacuzzi  ideally located close to…
$322,443
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Fantastic top-floor beach duplex with a private rooftop terrace, swimming pools for adults a…
$399,803
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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