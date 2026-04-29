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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
79
San Pedro del Pinatar
46
Torre-Pacheco
42
Cartagena
14
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$433,577
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 2
Fantastic beach penthouse with private rooftop terrace, sea view and swimming pools located …
$820,280
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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