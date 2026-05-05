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Penthouses with garage for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

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Los Alcazares
79
San Pedro del Pinatar
48
Torre-Pacheco
42
Cartagena
14
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$428,238
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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