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Penthouses with garden for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
63
San Pedro del Pinatar
45
Torre-Pacheco
42
Cartagena
14
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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3
Stunning penthouse with a roof top terrace, community pool  and green areas in a privileged …
$457,814
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Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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