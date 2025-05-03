Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Russia

Moscow
5
Sochi
6
Nizhny Novgorod
32
Kaliningrad
20
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with. Upper Uct. Square- 150 sq.m room-4 Plot-6 hundred. floor…
$295,589
Leave a request
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 530 m²
House with an area of 600 square meters. m 500 meters from the sea, near the city center and…
$701,047
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
House 220 m ² Pure documents.   3 phases, 15kv Central water Back: 2 studios for deliver…
$311,360
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
??? *House with repair and pool* Razdolny. House 100 m2. Earth 2.18 hundred. Frame. TU for …
$193,270
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Russia

villas
cottages
mansions
townhouses

Properties features in Russia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go