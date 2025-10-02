  1. Realting.com
  2. Индонезия
  3. Южная Кута
  4. Жилой комплекс Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.

Жилой комплекс Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.

Печату, Индонезия
от
$112,728
BTC
1.3408777
ETH
70.2811338
USDT
111 452.4764075
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
;
22
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
ID: 31428
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 04.10.2025

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Индонезия
  • Область / штат
    Малые Зондские острова
  • Район
    Бадунг
  • Город
    Южная Кута
  • Деревня
    Печату

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Премиум-класс
  • Тип строения новостройки
    Тип строения новостройки
    Кирпичный
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2027
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой

Элементы интерьера

Особенности системы безопасности:

  • Охрана

Особенности ремонта:

  • Черновая отделка

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Бассейн
  • Тренажерный зал
  • Огороженная территория
  • Лифт

Дополнительно

  • Управляющая компания
  • Дом сдан

О комплексе

Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns.
Project Overview:
Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking coastal destinations.
Developed by the award-winning TEUS Group and managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, this five-star branded project blends modern tropical design, ocean views, and high-yield investment potential.


Operator: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (international management).

Location: Melasti Beach, Bukit Peninsula, Bali.

Type: Luxury Boutique Hotel & Investment Property.

Total Units: 90 designer suites across 5 floors.

Handover: Q2 2027.

Ownership: Leasehold.

Unit Types & Prices:
Unit Type    Size (approx.)    Starting Price
Deluxe Lagoon Suite ~ 27 m²
from 96.000€
Sunset Suite ~ 40m²
from 120.000€
Melasti Sky View Suite ~ 71 m² 
from 205.000€

ROI: 14–18 % annual return (projected).
Flexible payment plans available during construction.

Resort Features & Facilities:
Amani Melasti was designed for balance – elegant, intimate, and deeply connected to Bali’s natural beauty.

Rooftop Infinity Pool with panoramic ocean & sunset views.

Tranquil Courtyard Pool and sun terraces.

Full-service Spa & Wellness Center.

Modern Fitness Studio & Yoga Pavilion.

Elegant Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge.

Co-working & Business Area.

24/7 Reception & Concierge Service.

Tropical landscaping & natural stone design.

Optional professional property management.

Prime Location – Melasti, Bukit Peninsula:
Only 250 m to Melasti Beach – one of Bali’s most picturesque shorelines.

10 min to Uluwatu Temple & cliffside bars.

20 min to Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Surrounded by luxury resorts, beach clubs, and fine dining.

Quiet setting with exceptional accessibility.

Why Invest in Amani Melasti:
Managed by Wyndham, ensuring strong occupancy & global marketing reach.

Proven ROI potential up to 18 % p.a.

Award-winning design (Asia Pacific Property Awards 2025–2026).

Boutique scale = exclusivity & personalized guest experience.

Ideal for both passive investors and lifestyle buyers.

Exceptional long-term value in Bali’s fastest-growing luxury zone.

The Essence of Amani:
Amani means “peace” — and that’s exactly what this resort delivers.
Imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean, a walk to Melasti Beach, and sunsets from your private sky suite.
Amani Melasti isn’t just an investment – it’s your gateway to the Bali dream.

Местонахождение на карте

Печату, Индонезия

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой комплекс ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Pererenan, Индонезия
от
$124,900
Жилой комплекс Новый комплекс вилл и таунхаусов с бассейнами, торговым центром и ресторанами, Убуд, Бали, Индонезия
Убуд, Индонезия
от
$616,800
Жилой комплекс Новый комплекс меблированных таунхаусов рядом с пляжем, Берава, Бали, Индонезия
Чангу, Индонезия
от
$318,348
Жилой комплекс Меблированная вилла с 5-звездочным обслуживанием, Берава, Бали, Индонезия
Чангу, Индонезия
от
$3,09 млн
Жилой комплекс Новый жилой комплекс вилл класса люкс с бассейнами и видом на море, Пандава, Бали, Индонезия
Кутух, Индонезия
от
$2,39 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой комплекс Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Печату, Индонезия
от
$112,728
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку Показать контакты
Другие комплексы
Жилой комплекс Новый меблированных комплекс вилл с бассейнами рядом с пляжем Меласти, Бали, Индонезия
Жилой комплекс Новый меблированных комплекс вилл с бассейнами рядом с пляжем Меласти, Бали, Индонезия
Жилой комплекс Новый меблированных комплекс вилл с бассейнами рядом с пляжем Меласти, Бали, Индонезия
Жилой комплекс Новый меблированных комплекс вилл с бассейнами рядом с пляжем Меласти, Бали, Индонезия
Жилой комплекс Новый меблированных комплекс вилл с бассейнами рядом с пляжем Меласти, Бали, Индонезия
Показать все Жилой комплекс Новый меблированных комплекс вилл с бассейнами рядом с пляжем Меласти, Бали, Индонезия
Жилой комплекс Новый меблированных комплекс вилл с бассейнами рядом с пляжем Меласти, Бали, Индонезия
Bukit, Индонезия
от
$421,314
Предлагаются меблированные виллы с бассейном, летней кухней и зоной барбекю. Резиденция располагает спа-центром, рестораном, тренажерным залом, детской игровой комнатой, мини-парком, круглосуточной охраной и видеонаблюдением. Окончание строительства - 3 квартал 2024 года. Удобства и оснащен…
Агентство
TRANIO
Оставить заявку
Жилой комплекс OM APARTMENTS
Жилой комплекс OM APARTMENTS
Жилой комплекс OM APARTMENTS
Жилой комплекс OM APARTMENTS
Жилой комплекс OM APARTMENTS
Показать все Жилой комплекс OM APARTMENTS
Жилой комплекс OM APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Индонезия
от
$160,676
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Количество этажей 4
Площадь 58 м²
1 объект недвижимости 1
Апартаменты премиум класса с лучшей туристической локацией. Окупаемость за 4-6 лет. Лизхолд. Рост стоимость в течении 2-х лет. ROI 15-20%. Апартаменты OM APARTMENTS с террасой и бассейном. Ультрасовременный дизайн интерьера. Комплектация квартир: кровать, шкаф, диван, холодильник, ауд…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 1 комната
57.6
160,676
Агентство
DDA Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой комплекс Апартаменты в Убуде
Жилой комплекс Апартаменты в Убуде
Жилой комплекс Апартаменты в Убуде
Жилой комплекс Апартаменты в Убуде
Жилой комплекс Апартаменты в Убуде
Убуд, Индонезия
от
$72,500
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2024
Апартаменты Отдельный вход Высота потолка: 4 метра 1 спальня Площадь: Здание - 29 м² Цена: 72 500 $ (2 500 $ за м²) Расходы и налоги на продажу объекта рассчитываются в индивидуальном порядке и зависят от различных факторов. Общие расходы и налоги: Нотариальный …
Агентство
Baliray
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Индонезии
Отельный бизнес на Бали vs жилая недвижимость: сравниваем на реальных примерах
02.10.2025
Отельный бизнес на Бали vs жилая недвижимость: сравниваем на реальных примерах
Медицина на Бали: цены, страховка и лучшие клиники для иностранцев
02.09.2025
Медицина на Бали: цены, страховка и лучшие клиники для иностранцев
Недвижимость на Бали 2025: 5 объектов, от бюджетного пентхауса до целого ретрит-комплекса
16.07.2025
Недвижимость на Бали 2025: 5 объектов, от бюджетного пентхауса до целого ретрит-комплекса
Доходность до 15% и рост стоимости вдвое к 2027: рассказываем о новом проекте на Бали, который вот-вот начнут строить
19.05.2025
Доходность до 15% и рост стоимости вдвое к 2027: рассказываем о новом проекте на Бали, который вот-вот начнут строить
«Около 50% наших клиентов выбирают оплату криптовалютой». Как купить недвижимость на Бали за криптовалюту на практике
19.02.2025
«Около 50% наших клиентов выбирают оплату криптовалютой». Как купить недвижимость на Бали за криптовалюту на практике
Самая дешевая недвижимость на Бали — от 50,000 евро
17.12.2024
Самая дешевая недвижимость на Бали — от 50,000 евро
Почему стоит вложиться в недвижимость на Бали уже сейчас?
22.11.2024
Почему стоит вложиться в недвижимость на Бали уже сейчас?
«Даже извержение вулкана не так отразилось на рынке острова, как COVID-19». Как строить и зарабатывать на недвижимости Бали даже в кризисные времена — эксперт
30.01.2024
«Даже извержение вулкана не так отразилось на рынке острова, как COVID-19». Как строить и зарабатывать на недвижимости Бали даже в кризисные времена — эксперт
Показать все публикации