Жилой комплекс Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.

Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns.
Project Overview:
Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking coastal destinations.
Developed by the award-winning TEUS Group and managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, this five-star branded project blends modern tropical design, ocean views, and high-yield investment potential.
Operator: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (international management).
Location: Melasti Beach, Bukit Peninsula, Bali.
Type: Luxury Boutique Hotel & Investment Property.
Total Units: 90 designer suites across 5 floors.
Handover: Q2 2027.
Ownership: Leasehold.
Unit Types & Prices:
Unit Type Size (approx.) Starting Price
Deluxe Lagoon Suite ~ 27 m²
from 96.000€
Sunset Suite ~ 40m²
from 120.000€
Melasti Sky View Suite ~ 71 m²
from 205.000€
ROI: 14–18 % annual return (projected).
Flexible payment plans available during construction.
Resort Features & Facilities:
Amani Melasti was designed for balance – elegant, intimate, and deeply connected to Bali’s natural beauty.
Rooftop Infinity Pool with panoramic ocean & sunset views.
Tranquil Courtyard Pool and sun terraces.
Full-service Spa & Wellness Center.
Modern Fitness Studio & Yoga Pavilion.
Elegant Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge.
Co-working & Business Area.
24/7 Reception & Concierge Service.
Tropical landscaping & natural stone design.
Optional professional property management.
Prime Location – Melasti, Bukit Peninsula:
Only 250 m to Melasti Beach – one of Bali’s most picturesque shorelines.
10 min to Uluwatu Temple & cliffside bars.
20 min to Ngurah Rai International Airport.
Surrounded by luxury resorts, beach clubs, and fine dining.
Quiet setting with exceptional accessibility.
Why Invest in Amani Melasti:
Managed by Wyndham, ensuring strong occupancy & global marketing reach.
Proven ROI potential up to 18 % p.a.
Award-winning design (Asia Pacific Property Awards 2025–2026).
Boutique scale = exclusivity & personalized guest experience.
Ideal for both passive investors and lifestyle buyers.
Exceptional long-term value in Bali’s fastest-growing luxury zone.
The Essence of Amani:
Amani means “peace” — and that’s exactly what this resort delivers.
Imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean, a walk to Melasti Beach, and sunsets from your private sky suite.
Amani Melasti isn’t just an investment – it’s your gateway to the Bali dream.