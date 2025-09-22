  1. Realting.com
  2. Кипр
  3. муниципалитет Лимасол
  4. Жилой комплекс Aster Residences

Жилой комплекс Aster Residences

муниципалитет Лимасол, Кипр
Цена по запросу
;
32 1
Оставить заявку
ID: 32590
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 07.10.2025

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Кипр
  • Район
    район Лимасол
  • Город
    муниципалитет Лимасол

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Комфорт-класс
  • Тип строения новостройки
    Тип строения новостройки
    Кирпичный
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2027
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    3

О комплексе

Aster Residences is a prestigious residential project located in the vibrant heart of Limassol, epitomizing modern urban living through its sophisticated design and prime location. This thoughtfully planned development comprises two distinct residential buildings, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of its residents. The first building houses three generously proportioned 2-bedroom apartments, each offering approximately 75 square meters of interior space and complemented by spacious 20 square meter balconies, ideal for outdoor relaxation or entertaining guests. Additionally, the building features three elegant 3-bedroom apartments, providing approximately 105 square meters of living space with similarly expansive 20 square meter balconies, ensuring a perfect balance of functionality and comfort for larger households.

The second building showcases a wider variety of living options, including six beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartments, each measuring around 80 square meters with ample 20 square meter balconies that invite natural light and outdoor enjoyment. For those seeking a more compact yet stylish living arrangement, the building also features three chic 1-bedroom apartments, each spanning 55 square meters with cozy 10 square meter balconies, offering a cozy retreat for individuals or couples. A remarkable feature of the second building is the rooftop communal swimming pool, an inviting space exclusively available to residents of both buildings. This unique amenity not only provides a tranquil escape but also boasts stunning views of the surrounding cityscape, making it an ideal spot to unwind or socialize.

Situated in a central location within Limassol, Aster Residences places its residents within close distance of all essential amenities, including shops, restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities, ensuring unmatched convenience for daily life. The project’s strategic placement in one of Cyprus’s most dynamic cities offers the perfect blend of urban vibrancy and residential serenity. Furthermore, Aster Residences is a shining example of sustainable design, achieving an Energy Efficiency rating of A, reflecting a commitment to eco-conscious living and reduced environmental impact.

Blending contemporary architecture, premium amenities, and a prime location, Aster Residences is more than just a place to live—it is a lifestyle choice that caters to modern needs while maintaining a focus on comfort, sustainability, and community. Whether for families, professionals, or investors, this development represents an exceptional opportunity to experience the best that Limassol has to offer.

Объекты в комплексе
Квартиры
Площадь, м²
Цена за м², USD
Цена квартиры, USD
Квартиры 1 комната
Площадь, м² 62.0
Цена за м², USD 4,758
Цена квартиры, USD 294,828
Квартиры 2 комнаты
Площадь, м² 107.0
Цена за м², USD 4,187 – 4,373
Цена квартиры, USD 448,097 – 468,002

Местонахождение на карте

муниципалитет Лимасол, Кипр
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

Видеообзор жилой комплекс Aster Residences

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой комплекс DOWNTOWN
муниципалитет Пафос, Кипр
от
$488,423
Жилой комплекс Tress
муниципалитет Пафос, Кипр
от
$461,388
Жилой комплекс Olivia Villas
Паралимни, Кипр
от
$666,238
Жилой комплекс Helios
район Ларнака, Кипр
от
$387,861
Жилой комплекс Luma Genesis
муниципалитет Пафос, Кипр
от
$187,818
Вы просматриваете
Жилой комплекс Aster Residences
муниципалитет Лимасол, Кипр
Цена по запросу
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой комплекс Виллы и апартаменты премиум класса
Жилой комплекс Виллы и апартаменты премиум класса
Жилой комплекс Виллы и апартаменты премиум класса
муниципалитет Пафос, Кипр
Цена по запросу
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2025
Откройте для себя эксклюзивный огороженный комплекс, реализованный известным застройщиком на Кипре, расположенный в престижном месте всего в 150 метрах от ближайшего пляжа. Маяк Пафоса и всемирно известные Гробницы царей находятся в пределах пешей доступности. Рядом также находятся торговый …
Агентство
Etalon Estate Group
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Агентство
Etalon Estate Group
Языки общения
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Жилой комплекс Pine Park
Жилой комплекс Pine Park
Жилой комплекс Pine Park
Жилой комплекс Pine Park
муниципалитет Пафос, Кипр
от
$453,039
Площадь 98 м²
2 объекта недвижимости 2
Pine Park — это современный жилой проект в одном из самых популярных районов Като Пафоса, всего в нескольких минутах от пляжа, ресторанов и исторических достопримечательностей. Комплекс включает 12 стильных двухкомнатных апартаментов с просторными балконами, продуманной планировкой и премиал…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 2 комнаты
98.0
450,790 – 509,334
Ассоциация
BitProperty
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Ассоциация
BitProperty
Языки общения
English, Русский
Многоквартирный жилой дом AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Многоквартирный жилой дом AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Многоквартирный жилой дом AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Многоквартирный жилой дом AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Многоквартирный жилой дом AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Многоквартирный жилой дом AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
район Ларнака, Кипр
от
$303,333
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 3
Впечатляющий жилой комплекс, который будет способствовать развитию Ливадийского района в одном из самых востребованных жилых районов Ларнаки.Он идеально расположен в спокойном жилом районе, окруженном домами и виллами и рядом с красивым парком. В то время как Aqua находится всего в 2 км от м…
Ассоциация
BitProperty
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Ассоциация
BitProperty
Языки общения
English, Русский
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости на Кипре
Почему стоит купить квартиру в Luma Genesis, Пафос — обзор проекта и рынка недвижимости
22.09.2025
Почему стоит купить квартиру в Luma Genesis, Пафос — обзор проекта и рынка недвижимости
Как продать квартиру на Южном Кипре — простой гайд для физических лиц
10.06.2025
Как продать квартиру на Южном Кипре — простой гайд для физических лиц
Недвижимость Кипра в 2025 году: что нужно знать инвестору и покупателю
14.04.2025
Недвижимость Кипра в 2025 году: что нужно знать инвестору и покупателю
Кипр привлекает стартапы: новые условия программы «Startup Visa» с 2025 года
04.02.2025
Кипр привлекает стартапы: новые условия программы «Startup Visa» с 2025 года
Рынок недвижимости Кипра в 2024 году: анализ сделок купли-продажи и динамики цен
15.10.2024
Рынок недвижимости Кипра в 2024 году: анализ сделок купли-продажи и динамики цен
Ипотека на Кипре. Как взять кредит на покупку кипрской недвижимости
12.09.2024
Ипотека на Кипре. Как взять кредит на покупку кипрской недвижимости
Система образования на Кипре: школы и университеты на острове
04.09.2024
Система образования на Кипре: школы и университеты на острове
Налоги на недвижимость на Кипре
19.08.2024
Налоги на недвижимость на Кипре
Показать все публикации