UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Property type
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Commercial
Restaurant
Office
Warehouse
Price per day
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Rooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Food:
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Indoors:
Wi-Fi
Balcony / loggia
TV
Dishwasher
Washing machine
Furniture
Jacuzzi
Sauna / bath
Electric kettle
Air conditioner
Hairdryer
Computer
Kitchen
Fridge
Tableware
Microwave
Iron
Outdoors:
Garage
Parking
Swimming pool
Alcove
Playground
Brazier
Total area
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show all options
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Long-term rental
Montenegro
Monthly rent of residential properties in Montenegro
Clear all
285 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment 1 bathroom with city view
Budva, Montenegro
1
29 m²
2
Studio apartment for rent in an excellent location near the famous boulevard in Budva. The s…
€500
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view
Becici, Montenegro
2
2
81 m²
6
Two-room modern furnished apartment for rent in Bečići. The apartment is a 10-minute walk fr…
€800
Recommend
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with city view
Budva, Montenegro
1
43 m²
1
Studio apartment for rent in an excellent location near the famous boulevard in Budva. The s…
€600
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
1
1
52 m²
9
Luxuriously furnished one bedroom apartment for rent in the new complex The Old Bakery in Bu…
€700
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Skaljari, Montenegro
2
1
78 m²
3
Luxurious two bedroom apartment with a total area of 78m2. Structure of the apartment: two b…
€1,200
Recommend
1 room apartment with public parking
Budva, Montenegro
1
1
62 m²
2
One bedroom apartment with a total area of 62m2, and without a terrace 45m2. It is located i…
€600
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with public parking
Becici, Montenegro
2
1
67 m²
5
A modern furnished two-room apartment for rent in an attractive location in Becici. The apar…
€1,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
1
1
50 m²
1
One-bedroom furnished apartment for rent in the center of Tivat, in an excellent location ju…
€2,200
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
1
1
72 m²
3
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 72m2. The apartment is …
€1,300
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view, with public parking
Budva, Montenegro
2
2
76 m²
1
The apartment is located on the ground floor of the building, and has 76m2. Structure: livin…
€1,100
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with public parking
Budva, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
1
Apartment for rent with an area of 40 m2, located on the ground floor of a new building.Apar…
€600
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
1
1
72 m²
5
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 72m2. The apartment is …
€1,300
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
1
1
67 m²
4
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 67m2. The apartment is …
€1,300
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budva, Montenegro
1
30 m²
Fully furnished studio apartment for rent near HDL Lakovica in Budva. Area: 30m2It is for re…
€550
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
1
1
63 m²
4
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 63m2. The apartment is …
€1,300
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
3
2
80 m²
2
The apartment is 80m2, has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen with dining room, living r…
€1,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
Budva, Montenegro
3
2
89 m²
1
A luxurious three bedroom apartment is for rent in the Tre Canne complex in Budva and has an…
€2,600
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view
Budva, Montenegro
1
1
46 m²
3
One-bedroom apartment for rent with an area of 46m2. The apartment has a living room, kitche…
€700
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Budva, Montenegro
3
1
70 m²
1
A spacious two-room apartment is located in a quiet part of Budva, near the Second Primary…
€650
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
1
1
43 m²
3
A one bedroom furnished apartment of 43m2 is for rent in the Babin do neighborhood in Budva.…
€1,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
3
2
100 m²
2
A duplex three bedroom apartment of 100m2 is for rent in a fantastic location in Sveti Stefa…
€1,200
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
4
Two-story house for rent with a beautiful view of the sea, located in Sveti Stefan, Budva mu…
€2,400
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with city view
Lustica, Montenegro
1
1
61 m²
1
A nicely furnished one-room apartment for rent in the luxurious Luštica Bay marina. The apar…
€1,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
Garage parking space for rent in an underground garage in Budva, Maslina street. Terms: Cont…
€100
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
15 m²
Garage space for rent in Budva. It is located in the Lazi neighborhood, above the HDL Lakovi…
€80
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
2
1
85 m²
Two bedroom modern furnished apartment for rent in Budva, Lazi area, in the immediate vicini…
€1,300
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Cetinje, Montenegro
3
1
150 m²
A house with an area of 150 m2 is for rent for a long period of time. The house is located 2…
€1,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kotor, Montenegro
3
2
141 m²
2
A new, luxurious, spacious three bedroom apartment with a sea view is for rent in Škaljari, …
€2,750
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
13 m²
Garage space for rent in the underground garage in the newly built complex The Old Bakery, B…
€100
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rafailovici, Montenegro
1
25 m²
3
A 25m2 studio apartment for rent in Rafailovići. The apartment is located in the house, on t…
€550
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
10
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL