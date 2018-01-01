Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of residential properties in Montenegro

285 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroom with city view in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with city view
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
Studio apartment for rent in an excellent location near the famous boulevard in Budva. The s…
€500
2 room apartment with mountain view in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with mountain view
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 6
Two-room modern furnished apartment for rent in Bečići. The apartment is a 10-minute walk fr…
€800
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with city view in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with city view
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Studio apartment for rent in an excellent location near the famous boulevard in Budva. The s…
€600
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9
Luxuriously furnished one bedroom apartment for rent in the new complex The Old Bakery in Bu…
€700
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
Luxurious two bedroom apartment with a total area of 78m2. Structure of the apartment: two b…
€1,200
1 room apartment with public parking in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with public parking
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
One bedroom apartment with a total area of 62m2, and without a terrace 45m2. It is located i…
€600
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with public parking in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with public parking
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5
A modern furnished two-room apartment for rent in an attractive location in Becici. The apar…
€1,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom furnished apartment for rent in the center of Tivat, in an excellent location ju…
€2,200
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 72m2. The apartment is …
€1,300
2 room apartment with city view, with public parking in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with city view, with public parking
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located on the ground floor of the building, and has 76m2. Structure: livin…
€1,100
1 room apartment with city view, with public parking in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with city view, with public parking
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for rent with an area of 40 m2, located on the ground floor of a new building.Apar…
€600
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 72m2. The apartment is …
€1,300
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 67m2. The apartment is …
€1,300
Apartment 1 bathroom in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Fully furnished studio apartment for rent near HDL Lakovica in Budva. Area: 30m2It is for re…
€550
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 63m2. The apartment is …
€1,300
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is 80m2, has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen with dining room, living r…
€1,000
3 room apartment with city view in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment with city view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
A luxurious three bedroom apartment is for rent in the Tre Canne complex in Budva and has an…
€2,600
1 room apartment with city view in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with city view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
One-bedroom apartment for rent with an area of 46m2. The apartment has a living room, kitche…
€700
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
A spacious two-room apartment is located in a quiet part of Budva, near the Second Primary…
€650
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
A one bedroom furnished apartment of 43m2 is for rent in the Babin do neighborhood in Budva.…
€1,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
A duplex three bedroom apartment of 100m2 is for rent in a fantastic location in Sveti Stefa…
€1,200
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Two-story house for rent with a beautiful view of the sea, located in Sveti Stefan, Budva mu…
€2,400
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with city view in Lustica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with city view
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
A nicely furnished one-room apartment for rent in the luxurious Luštica Bay marina. The apar…
€1,000
Commercial with parking, with garage in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
Garage parking space for rent in an underground garage in Budva, Maslina street. Terms: Cont…
€100
Commercial with parking, with garage in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
Area 15 m²
Garage space for rent in Budva. It is located in the Lazi neighborhood, above the HDL Lakovi…
€80
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Two bedroom modern furnished apartment for rent in Budva, Lazi area, in the immediate vicini…
€1,300
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Cetinje, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
A house with an area of 150 m2 is for rent for a long period of time. The house is located 2…
€1,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2
A new, luxurious, spacious three bedroom apartment with a sea view is for rent in Škaljari, …
€2,750
Commercial with parking, with garage in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with garage
Budva, Montenegro
Area 13 m²
Garage space for rent in the underground garage in the newly built complex The Old Bakery, B…
€100
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3
A 25m2 studio apartment for rent in Rafailovići. The apartment is located in the house, on t…
€550

