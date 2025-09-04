Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Petrovac, Montenegro

apartments
14
16 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
For rent: Exclusively furnished two-bedroom apartment in Petrovac, with a total area of 60m²…
$1,399
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate Montenegro – PetrovacFor rent: a comfortable two-bedroom apartment with a total …
$1,108
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
0/4#3720 📍Townhouse for rent in Rozhevichi 📐Area 220m2 🏠Floor 3 + mezzanine 🌅Sea…
$3,168
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 5
Rent ID7335. Spacious fully furnished apartment of 93 m² is for rent, located on the 5th flo…
$1,602
per month
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Rent Petrovac #4993. Studio for rent in a new building. Elevator. Floor 1. Furnished. 200 me…
$486
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroSpacious and fully furnished three-bedroom apartment of 136 m² with s…
$1,865
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Petrovac, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate MontenegroFor rent: furnished studio apartment of 26m² in Petrovac.The studio is…
$408
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
We offer you the opportunity to rent a new, fully furnished apartment in the beautiful city …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2
Rent Petrovac No. 4061. 3 bedroom apartment for long term rent in Petrovac. First line. 5 mi…
$1,702
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroA beautifully furnished two-bedroom apartment with a stunning panoram…
$1,166
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Rent Petrovac No. 2749. Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms and living room, 2 bathrooms, large…
$1,544
per month
Land 6 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Land 6 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 466 m²
Rustic Pastrovski-Style Villa with Pool and Panoramic Views – Krusevica, Petrovac Located…
$1,14M
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For Rent: Furnished One-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in PetrovacThe apartment is located …
$641
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Rent Petrovac №4510. Long-term rent apartment in Petrovac. The apartment has 3 bedrooms plus…
$732
per month
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
#Iznajmljivanje #Rezevici 0/4#3720 📍Iznajmite kuću u nizu u gradu Rezhevichi 📐Površin…
Price on request
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
Rent ID 4099, comfortable and luxuriously furnished 2 bedroom apartment for long-term rent i…
$938
per month
