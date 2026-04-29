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Long-term real estate rentals in Budva, Montenegro

;
apartments
225
houses
14
сommercial properties
20
259 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 6
For rent is a luxurious two-bedroom apartment with an area of 109 m², located on the 4th flo…
Price on request
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/7
Wonderful new apartment of 95m2 with two bedrooms in the complex TQ Plaza, Budva. Central pl…
$386,859
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
A luxury one-bedroom apartment of 50 m² is being rented in the prestigious complex Royal Gar…
$1,524
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 25 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 25 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
A business space of 25 m² is being rented out, located in the prestigious and multifunctiona…
$527
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
Harmonia, Becici. We offer for rent a one-bedroom apartment in the prestigious residential c…
$199
per month
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Apartment in Budva for Long Term Renting in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment in Budva for Long Term Renting
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
Located in Budva, this well-positioned apartment offers a comfortable living environment jus…
$763
per month
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House 15 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 15 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
House for several apartments in the center of Budva. Perfect for both your own living and fo…
$580,288
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
A one-bedroom furnished apartment of 54 m² is available for rent, located on the 2nd floor o…
$938
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Restaurant 97 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 97 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 97 m²
A fully equipped restaurant is available for rent in one of the busiest areas of Budva – the…
$2,755
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House 10 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 238 m²
For sale a two-storey house in the center of Budva. Prestigious, quiet area with developed i…
$738,549
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
For rent: a two bedroom fully furnished apartment in the luxury complex The Old Bakery – Bud…
$879
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial property 100 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 100 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
A business space for rent is being offered in an exceptionally attractive and traffic-friend…
$1,758
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7
We offer a one-bedroom apartment, located in a residential area of Budva - Dubovica Lux. Mai…
$703
per month
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 1 600 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 600 m²
If you’re looking for a luxurious long-term rental property near Budva and Sveti Stefan, the…
$22,016
per month
VAT
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4 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 107 m²
The structure of the apartment: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace 230 m2.Amenities: Beautiful…
$2,695
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
One bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići. in Budva, Montenegro
One bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići.
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
Area 65m2, located on the last i.e. on the 4th floor of a new building with an elevator. The…
$925
per month
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Apartments for Rent in Budva – 22. Novembra 3 (City Center) in Budva, Montenegro
Apartments for Rent in Budva – 22. Novembra 3 (City Center)
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
🏡 Apartments for Rent in Budva – 22. Novembra 3 (City Center) 📅 Rental period: 01.10.2025…
$1,050
per month
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🏡 Budva City Center – Two-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace in Budva, Montenegro
🏡 Budva City Center – Two-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
🏡 Budva City Center – Two-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace Spacious 132 m² apartment for an…
$1,629
per month
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One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Budva, Montenegro
One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
🏡 One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent 📍 Next to Merkur Building, Budva 📐 60 m² 🛋️ Fully furnis…
$807
per month
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Villa Cape Krimovica until the summer 2026 in Budva, Montenegro
Villa Cape Krimovica until the summer 2026
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Upon entering, you find yourself on the ground floor, where you'll find a cozy living room w…
$6,415
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
#pass #budvaID 489🏠 Annual rental of a species penthouse on the first line in BudvaFontana c…
$5,231
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
The structure of the apartment: 1 bedroom, bathroom, kitchen - living room, terrace. Facilit…
$1,054
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
ANNUAL RENT – TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT – CENTER OF BUDVA – 50 m² + GARAGE in Budva, Montenegro
ANNUAL RENT – TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT – CENTER OF BUDVA – 50 m² + GARAGE
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
ANNUAL RENT – TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT – CENTER OF BUDVA – 50 m² + GARAGE Fully furnished 50…
$884
per month
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ANNUAL RENT – ONE-BEDROOM APARTMENT – BUDVA – 40 m² in Budva, Montenegro
ANNUAL RENT – ONE-BEDROOM APARTMENT – BUDVA – 40 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
ANNUAL RENT – ONE-BEDROOM APARTMENT – BUDVA – 40 m² Start Date: 10.03.2025 Fully furnish…
$590
per month
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Budva – Luxury Apartment in Tre Canne Complex in Budva, Montenegro
Budva – Luxury Apartment in Tre Canne Complex
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
On the 12th floor of the elite Tre Canne complex, a spacious two-bedroom apartment of 135 m²…
$3,724
per month
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📍 Budva – Ground Floor, 2-Bedroom Apartment 🏡✨ in Budva, Montenegro
📍 Budva – Ground Floor, 2-Bedroom Apartment 🏡✨
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
📍 Budva – Ground Floor, 2-Bedroom Apartment 🏡✨ 💎 65 m² | 2 rooms | Ground floor 🌊 Convenie…
$814
per month
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Budva Wow Building – 1-Bedroom Apartment for Annual Rent in 55 Erste bank AD Podgorica filijala Budva, Montenegro
Budva Wow Building – 1-Bedroom Apartment for Annual Rent
55 Erste bank AD Podgorica filijala Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Budva Wow Building – 1-Bedroom Apartment for Annual Rent 📍 Location: Budva city center, W…
$1,068
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Furnished One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – Mainski Put, BudvaA fully furnished one-bedroom a…
$762
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaA luxurious one-bedroom apartment of 56 m² is available for re…
Price on request
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Budva, Babin Do – Luxury 3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment for Rent in Budva, Montenegro
Budva, Babin Do – Luxury 3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment for Rent
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Budva, Babin Do – Luxury 3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment for Rent We are pleased to offer this…
$5,802
per month
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Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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