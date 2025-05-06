Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

apartments
6
houses
8
15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
ID 6 📍 Rent a two-bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan Area 110m2, 3rd floor 🅿️The pri…
$1,364
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Sv.stefan in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Sv.stefan
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Годовая
$871
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Two-story house for rent with a beautiful view of the sea, located in Sveti Stefan, Budva mu…
$2,708
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa Rezevici in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa Rezevici
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Годовая/ помесячная аренда виллы с бассейном 3 спальни Бассейн Подогрев полов в ван…
$2,706
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
Annual rent of a villa with a swimming pool in Rezhevichi 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Own closed…
$3,254
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
One bedroom apartment for rent for a long period, in the Sveti Stefan location, Budva munici…
$1,868
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Rent Sveti Stefan No. 3329. Apartment with 2 bedrooms for long term. Master bedroom and addi…
$1,361
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
0/С#1262 📍 Villa for rent in Blizikuce. Fully furnished and equipped. 4 bedrooms. …
$8,970
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Land in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Discover an exceptional investment and development opportunity with several first-class plot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Floor 4
Discover true luxury in these exclusive townhouses located in the quiet Mediterranean villag…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_Sveti Stefan ID 6 📍 Rent a two-bedroom apartment in Sveti St…
$1,569
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
VILLA TUDOROVICI in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
VILLA TUDOROVICI
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
⭐Аренда виллы с бассейном в тихом, уединенном месте   ?Расположение: Будванская ривьера, …
$4,330
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A two-story stone house for rent with a beautiful view of the sea, above Sveti Stefan in the…
$1,812
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Floor 3
Discover the embodiment of a modern lifestyle with a completely new complex in the picturesq…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Jelena was built in 2021 and is located in a closed area of ​​400 square meters. The h…
$3,464
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go