Monthly rent of real estate in Dobrota, Montenegro

3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for rent of 120 m2 on a plot of 479 m2 with a sea view in Dobrota, Kotor.The house con…
$2,881
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Floor 5
Immerse yourself in a luxurious life in a new complex located in Dobrota, Kotor. Just five m…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Floor 3
New residential complex in Dobrota, Kotor is located just 500 meters from the sea. Currently…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
House area: 150m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking Charming semi-detached stone h…
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2
Immerse yourself in the coziness and convenience with a one-room apartment, cozy located in …
$979
per month
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
For long-term rent, a completely new, luxurious two-bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Kotor, is …
$1,728
per month
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Office space 36m2 in Dobrota-Kotor, for long term rent in Dobrota, Montenegro
Office space 36m2 in Dobrota-Kotor, for long term rent
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Office / Business space in Dobrota - Kotor, 800€/month The business space located in D…
$861
per month
