  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Podgorica, Montenegro

apartments
149
houses
15
сommercial properties
36
201 property total found
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment of 44 m² is for rent in a beautiful location in the Gorica C neighborh…
$808
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A one-bedroom apartment of 40 m² is for rent in the Kruševac neighborhood. The apartment is …
$465
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Pejton, Montenegro
Apartment
Pejton, Montenegro
A three-bedroom apartment with an area of 100 m² is for rent in the Pejton building. The apa…
$1,163
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
A completely new and modern hangar with an area of 220 m² is for rent, located in an excelle…
$1,860
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dalmatinska, Montenegro
Apartment
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment of 38m² is for rent in Dalmatinska Street. The apartment consists of a…
$523
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment of 37m² is for rent in Tološi, functional and comfortable, in a quiet …
$523
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
For rent furnished apartment of 43m2, on the second floor of a building in Zabjelo.
$523
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
This appears to be a modernly furnished three-bedroom apartment with a total area of 107 m²,…
$2,558
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A one-bedroom apartment of 40 m² is for rent in Block 6. The apartment has a functional layo…
$523
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dalmatinska, Montenegro
Apartment
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment for rent – 43 m², Dalmatinska StreetA beautiful and comfortable apartm…
$581
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
Business space of 47m² for rent in the Zabjelo neighborhood. The space is in the gray phase …
$546
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
For rent is a comfortable and functional apartment with an area of 55 m², located on the sec…
$639
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment for rent on the second floor of the Maxim building, with an area of 55…
$577
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A spacious one-bedroom apartment of 56 m² is for rent in the Stara Varoš neighborhood. The a…
$581
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment for rent, 27 m², Zabjelo. The apartment is tidy and functional, suitab…
$407
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
In the Maxim building, one of the most prestigious and sought-after business locations in th…
$465
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment for rent in a new building on Iva Vizina Street, Zabjelo. The apartment is fully f…
$581
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A one-bedroom apartment of 47m2 is for rent, located in the Central Point complex, on the fo…
$639
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A two-bedroom apartment of 62 m² is for rent in Zabjelo, Vizina Street. Price: 700 € .The se…
$814
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Studio apartment of 37 m² for rent in Radnička Street, Tološka Forest. Price 250EUR The apar…
$291
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
Business space for rent 129 m² – behind Alpe bar (Preko Morače) A functional and equipped bu…
$1,744
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Area: 94m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1+1 Garage: 1 Furnished two-bedroom apartment withi…
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Apartment in Ulica 14 Vranici, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulica 14 Vranici, Montenegro
Furnished studio apartment 37m2 for rent in a private house on Boško Pusonjić street. Price …
$291
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Studio apartment of 28 m² is for rent in the Kruševac neighborhood. The apartment is furnish…
$291
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
For rent a three-bedroom house with an area of 120m² in Zabjelo, spacious and comfortable, w…
$1,744
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment of 44 m² for rent in Zagorič, the apartment is functional, bright, and…
$581
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom furnished apartment for rent on the first floor, area 43m2, in Zabjelo-Nivel bui…
$523
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Two-bedroom apartment for rent, 74 m², in the Emerald Garden building and luxuriously furnis…
$1,395
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
A four-bedroom house with an area of 200 m² is for rent in Donja Gorica at a price of 1,500 …
$1,744
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
For rent is a studio apartment of 37 m² in Mali Brdo, price 390€. The apartment is tidy, fun…
$453
per month
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski

