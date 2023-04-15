UAE
Show properties list
37 properties total found
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 81,297
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 114,133
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
112 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 264,500
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
5 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
222 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 215,300
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
151 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 157,000
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
3 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 134,900
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
2 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 142,500
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
3 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 166,400
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
5 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 326,000
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
4 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 191,900
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
4 room apartment
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 217,100
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
2 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
123 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 91,689
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
3 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
164 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 126,071
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 192,963
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
176 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 180,170
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
205 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 179,616
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
2 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,342
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
1 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 130,049
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
205 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 179,616
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
184 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 155,562
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
176 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 201,137
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartment
Akse Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 171,779
Family, life, comfort focused project Meva Anadolu consists of 750 residences in 10 blocks. …
4 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
255 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 324,573
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
2 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
144 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 113,124
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
3 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
164 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,711
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
3 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,784
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
4 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
257 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 294,865
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
2 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 318 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 163,912
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
2 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 128,330
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
