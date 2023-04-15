Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

37 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 81,297
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 114,133
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 264,500
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
5 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
5 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 222 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,300
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 151 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 157,000
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
3 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 134,900
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
2 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 142,500
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
3 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 166,400
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
5 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 230 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 326,000
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
4 room apartmentin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 191,900
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
4 room apartmentin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 217,100
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
2 room apartmentin Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² Number of floors 1
€ 91,689
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
3 room apartmentin Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m² Number of floors 1
€ 126,071
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 1
€ 192,963
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 176 m² Number of floors 1
€ 180,170
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,616
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
2 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,342
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
1 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,049
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,616
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 184 m² Number of floors 1
€ 155,562
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 176 m² Number of floors 1
€ 201,137
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
3 room apartmentin Akse Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akse Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² Number of floors 1
€ 171,779
Family, life, comfort focused project Meva Anadolu consists of 750 residences in 10 blocks. …
4 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 255 m² Number of floors 1
€ 324,573
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
2 room apartmentin Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m² Number of floors 1
€ 113,124
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
3 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,711
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
3 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,784
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
4 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 257 m² Number of floors 1
€ 294,865
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
2 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 318 m² Number of floors 1
€ 163,912
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…
2 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 128,330
Return to life, freedom, ourselves and peacefulness begins with Esil Kartepe, which is desig…

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
