  Spain
  Murcia
  Villas
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
59
Los Alcazares
52
Murcia
50
San Javier
32
Cartagena
26
Torre Pacheco
18
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Alhama de Murcia
9
270 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 136 m²
€ 431,900
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
Villa 2 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 343,900
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 347,900
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 373,900
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
Villa 4 room villa in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 335,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
4 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
Villa 3 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 115 m²
€ 399,950
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 334,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 679,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 425,000
Villa 2 room villa in El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 259,900
Villa 4 room villa in El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 384,900
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 245,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
3 bath 113 m²
€ 329,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
3 bath 122 m²
€ 409,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
3 bath 122 m²
€ 409,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 445,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
4 bath 143 m²
€ 339,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
Villa 4 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 145 m²
€ 655,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
2 bath 115 m²
€ 253,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 319,950
Villa 5 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Murcia, Spain
3 bath 198 m²
€ 195,000
Villa 2 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bath 96 m²
€ 237,000
Villa 2 room villa in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 169,900
Villa 3 room villa in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 205,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 334,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 225,000

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
