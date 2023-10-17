Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in San Javier, Spain

34 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
About the project: an exclusive villa located on the 1st golf line in Roda Golf, Costa Calid…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
About the project: several independent villas located on the prestigious Roda golf course on…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with storage room in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with storage room
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 one-story independent villas locate…
€699,950
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Golf Houses with Private Pools Los Alcázares Costa Calida The detached ho…
€385,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Frontline Golf Villa in Roda, Costa Cálida A luxury home with a private pool and parking spa…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€849,900
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€539,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€349,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€529,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-detached villas in Roda Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida A residential complex of 5 semi-deta…
€339,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with armored door in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with armored door
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
A luxury villa with private pool and parking space on the plot. The villa has a terrace area…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Costa Calida, Murcia A complex made up of 8 semi-detache…
€247,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with central heating, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with central heating, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Detached villas in Roda, Murcia, Costa Calida Each house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€325,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex that has 24 apartm…
€256,800
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex that has 24 apartm…
€325,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
€399,950
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€297,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with utility room in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with utility room
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Detached Villa in Roda, San Javier. Villas in Roda, San Javier. They consist of 3 bedrooms a…
€295,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with floor heating, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with floor heating, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Detached Villa in Roda. Luxury villa on the golf course, in Roda. It consists of 3 bedrooms …
€304,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to international schools in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to international schools
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Luxury villas in golf course in San Javier. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 1 t…
€400,000
