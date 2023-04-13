UAE
Penthouses for sale in Malaga, Spain
Estepona
34
Marbella
23
Fuengirola
4
Torremolinos
1
Penthouse
Clear all
83 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 3,250,000
DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS. In Marbella, on the slopes of La Concha and the N…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath
€ 127,000
One bedroom duplex flat with parking and swimming pool. Property for sale in the east entran…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,875,000
PENTHOUSE DUPLEX WITH SEA VIEWThe duplex penthouses represent the very pinnacle of luxury li…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
347 m²
€ 1,010,000
Prices from 465.000 € Modern apartments, in tropical gardens around 13,000 m2, have a swim…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
123 m²
€ 580,000
Sunset Plazaamar Estepona, a modern and exclusive building with only 12 apartments with 1, 2…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
205 m²
€ 1,795,000
Apartments and penthouses From 995,000 euros to 1 795,000 euros Construction work will be c…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
€ 610,000
FIRST LINE OF A FIVE COMPLEX - PENTHAUS WITH PRIVATE POOL An exclusive penthouse, built and …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 790,000
Unique OPPORTUNITY!!! KILL THAT THIS BEST DOUBLE PENTHAUS WITH 3 SPALKS IN ALL NEWS ANDALS !…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torremolinos, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 482,000
Two penthouses for 469,500 euros and 538,500 euros are available! In a privileged location,…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
201 m²
€ 470,000
Cortijo del Golf is located in the famous and prestigious El Campanario area, in the municip…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Benahavis, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
193 m²
€ 720,000
Penthouses with sea and golf views. PRICES FROM 720,000 € This is a unique residential com…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
€ 322,500
NEW HOTEL PENTHAUSES Just a few minutes from Estepona, 150 meters from the beach, there is…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
216 m²
€ 447,400
The residential complex is special due to its excellent location and high quality of buildin…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
214 m²
€ 1,327,000
An impressive planned community of spacious apartments, penthouses and townhouses located in…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Mijas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
544 m²
€ 1,290,000
New vibrant urbanization on the La Cala horizon from 339,000 euros to 1 290,000 euros! This …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
€ 709,000
Apartments with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms and penthouses. Residential sea views with fantastic te…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
€ 685,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ojen, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
€ 587,000
Apartments in Cala de Golf from 335,000 € to 595,000 €! A new luxury complex of 54 apartmen…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
157 m²
€ 1,289,000
¡From 599,000 euros to 1,479,000 euros! More than urbanization: a luxurious complex in the …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 311,000
PRICES OF THE SPECIAL PROPOSAL are REDUCED !!! APARTMENTS AND TAUNHAUSES FROM 220,000 € TO …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Mijas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
137 m²
€ 1,199,000
Exclusive apartment series from € 369,000 to € 1,199,000! An exclusive collection of apartm…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Manilva, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
119 m²
€ 376,500
