Apartments for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
467
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
308
l Alfas del Pi
82
Altea
53
la Nucia
8
1 114 properties total found
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new indoor residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolita…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 431 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m² 26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 297,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 242,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is completely renovated with good taste and good materials. Its location is id…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 106 m² 2 Floor
€ 230,000
Nice four bedroom apartment overlooking L´Aigüera Park in BenidormIf you are looking for a s…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 114 m² 10 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale apartment in Villachoyos in the Cala de finestrat area, located on the 10th floor. …
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 250,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 295,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 102 m² 2 Floor
€ 450,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 144 m² 2 Floor
€ 545,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 198 m² 26 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 54 m²
€ 215,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 293,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 395,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 334 m²
€ 880,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 338,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 91 m² 16 Floor
€ 250,000
Beautiful penthouse with sea views 500 meters from Almadrava Bay in BenidormThe penthouse is…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 215,000
Introducing a comfortable two-bedroom apartment in a green area.Housing is suitable for both…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 101 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 690,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos. The residen…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 265,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
€ 387,450
Apartment for sale located on the first line of the west beach of Benidorm, on Avenida Armad…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 135 m² 1 Floor
€ 239,000
Impressive penthouse in Golf Bahia de FinestratEffective penthouse for sale in the exclusive…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 156 m² 12 Floor
€ 260,000
Magnificent 3 bedroom apartment in the Juzgados areaFor sale magnificent apartment in Benido…

