Villas for sale in Portugal

Algarve
154
Centro
66
Loule
59
Quarteira
38
Cascais
35
Cascais e Estoril
26
Lagoa
20
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
18
343 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with parking in Beja, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with parking
Beja, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
Houses and old windmill (building only) near Beja. - Area of approximately 980 m2; - High …
€485,000
Villa 2 room villa in Algarve, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Algarve, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Гольф - курорт. Апартаменты на 2 комнаты, угловые, с зеленой территорией. Окна на восток и з…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Район роскошных вилл с видом на пристань Албуфейры. Он состоит из домов Т3 и Т4 с совреме…
€1,13M
Villa 3 room villa in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 436 m²
Эксклюзивная и роскошная отдельная вилла T3 с премиальным расположением - Сан-Мартинью - Зин…
€2,10M
Villa 5 room villa in Faro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Эта роскошная вилла с пятью спальнями имеет потрясающий вид на поле для гольфа и окружающую …
€1,89M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
Villa 9 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Инвестиционный объект Дом Десять Комнат/ Два Этажа. Локация Шарнека да Капарика / Маржем Су…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 216 m²
Amazing Villa, located in the heart of Carvoeiro. Within short distance of the most beautif…
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Portugal, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The property is completely fenced, and access is through electric gates. The villa, with tr…
€525,000
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Contemporary style villa recently built to the highest of standards with all of the latest t…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Portugal, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 297 m²
An elegant villa located in a secure private condominium, providing luxury, comfort and priv…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Situated close to the medieval village of Óbidos, Bom Sucesso Resort is one of the best Golf…
€645,000
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS! Detached 3 bedroom villa located on a high position with stun…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Portugal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Live By The Sea! Located in the calm and peaceful village of Porches in the Algarve rests th…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Portugal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Live By The Sea! Located in the calm and peaceful village of Porches in the Algarve rests th…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
Seaside Property near Marinha and Albandeira beaches, highly attractive. With a privileged l…
€5,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,28M
Villa 3 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa with a privileged location situated in the famous Urbanisation of Vila Sol, complete w…
€1,49M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Detached single storey villa under renovation between Lagoa and Carvoeiro with easy access t…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Guia, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Guia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 196 m²
Contemporary luxury villa with high quality finishes, under construction, near the golf cour…
€3,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 198 m²
Tavira, the picturesque town that hosts this impressive contemporary villa, equipped with th…
€990,000
Villa 5 room villa in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Villa with high quality finishings, surrounded by nature and fantastic landscape. This villa…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with only 23 houses, all in …
€589,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 286 m²
Located in the Urbanização da Ajuda area, 3-pastered house, recently renovated, includes:Flo…
€675,000
Villa 6 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
This villa has a privileged location in Cerro das Mós, very close to the Tennis Club, and to…
€575,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living room / dining room, open kitch…
€750,000

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
