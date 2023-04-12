The Masovian Voivodeship is one of the most highly demanded by foreigners wishing to buy accommodation. Its popularity is explained by the fact that it is located in the centre of the country and has a well-developed infrastructure, the largest labour market, an extensive transport network and, of course, the possibilities of its main city — the capital of Poland, Warsaw.

Advantages

The favourable location and the prospects of the capital’s job market are important, but not the only advantages of the region that are boosting the demand for housing. There are at least 5 other advantages of residential property in the Masovian Voivodeship such as:

Investment potential: Housing prices are rising more than in any other region of the country.

Income generation: it is easy to rent out a flat or apartment in the capital and earn money on it.

Liquidity: High demand makes it possible to sell quickly and easily in case of need.

The high quality of new housing.

A wide choice, not only in Warsaw, but also in cities such as Pruszków, Radom, Plock.

Optoins and prices

The Masovian Voivodeship the following properties are on the primary and secondary market:

studios and flats in both old buildings and recently built residential complexes;

apartments and penthouses;

townhouses;

family houses with plots;

mansions and villas.

The cost of housing depends primarily on its location. The highest prices in the capital, but there you can buy a one-bedroom flat for 53-56 thousand euros, although on average such property costs 66-70 thousand euros. The cheapest 2-bedroom flat in Warsaw in an old building costs € 82 thousand, in the new building — 25-30 thousand more expensive. Elite apartments in the centre of the capital can cost 660-800 thousand euros, villas and mansions — from 1 to 2.8 million euros. In other cities of the region, real estate is 10-15 per cent cheaper than in Warsaw.

Where to buy a property

If you intend to buy a flat or a house solely for investment or rental purposes, it is advisable to focus on Warsaw real estate. In other cases, it is worth considering the nearby cities in the region, such as the quiet, peaceful and green Ciechanów or Plońsk. The industrialised Radom and Plock have a relatively large job market; and if you would like to have a holiday home in the resort area, it makes sense to buy a property in Pruszkow, the Masovian Voivodeship, surrounded by a natural reserve.

Regardless of what kind of residential real estate in the Masovian Voivodeship you are interested in — an apartment on the main street of Warsaw or a house in the countryside — you will find it on the REALTING platform.