Real estate in the Masovian Voivodeship

gmina Lomianki
10
Piastow
10
Lomianki
9
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna
8
gmina Lesznowola
8
gmina Radzymin
8
Otwock
7
Wolomin
7
2 777 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 275,278
CHECK WIRTUAL WALK! PRIVATE OFFER! 58sq apartment located in a new building at Stawki …
2 room apartmentin Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 82,231
For sale quiet 3-room apartment 47.12 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocinskiego …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 51,932
For sale сheap 1-room apartment 31 sq.m Warsaw, Rembertów district One-room apartm…
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 5
€ 75,637
For sale well-groomed 2-room apartment 41.49 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Koper…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 78,736
New apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-2-3 rooms in the area of Praga-Południe, ul. Żupnicza …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² Number of floors 4
€ 70,699
For sale for renovation 2-room apartment 31.77 sq.m Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Gro…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 74,049
Apartments for sale in Warsaw district Włochy ul. Popularna We present a new residential co…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 76,595
For sale large 2-room apartment Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gorna Droga Bright, sunny 2-r…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 73,697
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.56 sq.m Warsaw, Targówek district, st. Re…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 88,460
For sale 2-room apartment 50.48 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Piastów, st. Piotra Wy…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² Number of floors 3
€ 86,401
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.4 sq.m Warsaw, Wola district, st. Pustola The…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 89,044
For sale comfortable 2-room apartment 44.6 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Aluzyjna …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 79,608
For sale in the center of Warsaw cozy 1-room apartment 22 sq.m, Śródmieście district,…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 89,146
Nice and quiet 1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Wola. #12297 Contact +48574672833&n…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 89,895
For sale in a residential complex 2-room apartment 46.5 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gor…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 89,002
For sale 2-room apartment 45.7 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Modlinska One-bedroom…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² Number of floors 2
€ 66,331
For sale cheap 2-room apartment 30.27 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Tumska Two-room a…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² Number of floors 3
€ 71,422
For sale well-maintained inexpensive 1-room apartment 31.61 sq.m Warsaw, Białołęka, st. Pomo…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 86,223
For sale under finishing studio 37.54 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Przy Forcie The pr…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 89,002
Продається 2-кімнатна квартира 39,56 кв.м з кондиціонером, Варшава, район Białołęka, вул. Po…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 69,756
For sale a compact one-room apartment with a separate kitchen area of 26 m2, located on the …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 76,595
For sale cheap 1-room apartment Warsaw, Białołęka district, st. Gioacchino Rossiniego The…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 97,193
2-room apartment for sale 42 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, street. Obrony Robotników The ap…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 70,405
For sale after renovation 1-room apartment 23.69 sq.m, Warsaw suburb Piastów, st. Zlo…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² Number of floors 4
€ 68,980
For sale cheap 1-room apartment for sale 29.31 sq.m. Warsaw, Praga-Południe district, st. Gr…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 86,163
For sale cozy 2-room apartment with an area of ​​34 sq.m Warsaw, Praga-Północ, st. Ja…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 91,807
2-room apartment with investment potential for sale in Warsaw, Bielany #12650 Contact …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 89,823
For sale under renovation 2-room apartment 44.4 sq.m Warsaw, Praga-Południe district, st. Um…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 92,125
Modern apartments for sale in Warsaw 2-3-4 rooms Praga-Południe, Gocławek Modern residentia…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² Number of floors 7
€ 84,125
For sale in a closed complex 2-room apartment 44.4 sq.m Warsaw district Białołęka st. Aluzyj…

Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

The Masovian Voivodeship is one of the most highly demanded by foreigners wishing to buy accommodation. Its popularity is explained by the fact that it is located in the centre of the country and has a well-developed infrastructure, the largest labour market, an extensive transport network and, of course, the possibilities of its main city — the capital of Poland, Warsaw.

Advantages

The favourable location and the prospects of the capital’s job market are important, but not the only advantages of the region that are boosting the demand for housing. There are at least 5 other advantages of residential property in the Masovian Voivodeship such as:

  • Investment potential: Housing prices are rising more than in any other region of the country.
  • Income generation: it is easy to rent out a flat or apartment in the capital and earn money on it.
  • Liquidity: High demand makes it possible to sell quickly and easily in case of need.
  • The high quality of new housing.
  • A wide choice, not only in Warsaw, but also in cities such as Pruszków, Radom, Plock.

Optoins and prices

The Masovian Voivodeship the following properties are on the primary and secondary market:

  • studios and flats in both old buildings and recently built residential complexes;
  • apartments and penthouses;
  • townhouses;
  • family houses with plots;
  • mansions and villas.

The cost of housing depends primarily on its location. The highest prices in the capital, but there you can buy a one-bedroom flat for 53-56 thousand euros, although on average such property costs 66-70 thousand euros. The cheapest 2-bedroom flat in Warsaw in an old building costs € 82 thousand, in the new building — 25-30 thousand more expensive. Elite apartments in the centre of the capital can cost 660-800 thousand euros, villas and mansions — from 1 to 2.8 million euros. In other cities of the region, real estate is 10-15 per cent cheaper than in Warsaw.

Where to buy a property

If you intend to buy a flat or a house solely for investment or rental purposes, it is advisable to focus on Warsaw real estate. In other cases, it is worth considering the nearby cities in the region, such as the quiet, peaceful and green Ciechanów or Plońsk. The industrialised Radom and Plock have a relatively large job market; and if you would like to have a holiday home in the resort area, it makes sense to buy a property in Pruszkow, the Masovian Voivodeship, surrounded by a natural reserve.

Regardless of what kind of residential real estate in the Masovian Voivodeship you are interested in — an apartment on the main street of Warsaw or a house in the countryside — you will find it on the REALTING platform.

