Residential properties for sale in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

apartments
3
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
The new complex offers 12 apartments from 119.85 m2 to 124.87 m2, ceiling height 310 cm. Eac…
$457,245
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
5 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
An apartment with an area of ​​120.21 m² is for sale, located on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors…
$287,064
3 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 10/10
A 3-room apartment on Poznańska Street in Ożarów Mazowiecki is for sale. The property with a…
$163,585
