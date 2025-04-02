Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Tarczyn
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Tarczyn, Poland

houses
4
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Grzedy, Poland
TOP TOP
4 bedroom house
Grzedy, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Osiedle Zielona Aleja – Modern Homes with Gardens in a Green Area near Warsaw We invite y…
$206,401
6 bedroom house in Wola Przypkowska, Poland
6 bedroom house
Wola Przypkowska, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
A beautiful house, a large garden of 650 m2 directly bordering the forest. The forest park i…
$227,885
3 bedroom house in Wola Przypkowska, Poland
3 bedroom house
Wola Przypkowska, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
The homestead is located in Pshivki near Tarchin. The advertisement concerns an apartment in…
$217,643
3 bedroom house in Tarczyn, Poland
3 bedroom house
Tarczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located in Pshivki, near Tarchin. The houses were put into operation, which are…
$198,439
Properties features in gmina Tarczyn, Poland

