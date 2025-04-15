Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Piastow, Poland

3 properties total found
Cottage in Piastow, Poland
Cottage
Piastow, Poland
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 4
Piast ó w, p ó Łnocna part of the city – For sale a four -storey residential and service bui…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
1 bedroom apartment in Piastow, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
for sale, functional, scheduled two -room apartment with an area of ​​53m2 located on the th…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
4 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
4 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
Ideal offer for investment and rental. Possibility of dividing the apartment into two rooms.…
$175,164
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
