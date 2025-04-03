Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Grojec
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Grojec, Poland

apartments
4
5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
WE WELCOME - we are starting an estate with only three units - two levels, a garden and a pa…
$142,073
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW INVESTMENT - 3 SEGMENTS - 5 min from Grójec WE INVITE - we are starting an intimate i…
$142,073
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
NEW INVESTMENT - 3 SEGMENTS - 5 min from Grójec, close to Warsaw WELCOME - we start an in…
$142,073
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Szczesna, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Szczesna, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW PROJECT - FACILITY-FREE flats in a cosy investment - 5 min. from Grójec - GŁUCHÓW, UL. P…
$101,766
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gluchow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW PROJECT - flats in a cosy investment - 5 min. from Grójec - GŁUCHÓW, UL. POLNA Only a f…
$101,766
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Grojec, Poland

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes