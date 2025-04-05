Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Michalowice, Poland

apartments
3
houses
3
8 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Opacz Mala, Poland
3 bedroom house
Opacz Mala, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
New complex of houses up to 250 m2 with a garage built in Michatowice near Warsaw Cosy atmos…
$371,017
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Michalowice, Poland
Apartment
Michalowice, Poland
Floor 1/2
Description of property 137 m2 apartment for sale, in a uniq…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nowa Wies, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
A wide spectrum of possibilities in the Michałowice commune, który borders with Pruszków nea…
$742,430
Apartment in Michalowice, Poland
Apartment
Michalowice, Poland
Number of floors 3
Description of property 93 m2 apartments with gardens for sa…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/3
Pruszków, st. Anielki. For sale 2-room apartment for 599,000 PLN. A spacious, quiet apartmen…
$154,443
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Reguly, Poland
3 bedroom house
Reguly, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
Offer only at the Kubiak real estate office for sale a detached house located in the rules …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
2 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Two-room functional apartment in the cozy Blanco complex in Pruszków at ul. Lipova with an a…
$160,031
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
2 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 11/11
For sale is a 2-room apartment in the center of Pruszków, with an area of ​​47.20 m², locate…
$146,529
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

