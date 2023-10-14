Houses for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€275,000
2 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
NUM 5555 For sale two-storey house in the settlement Donji Štoj near the town of Ulcinj.…
€170,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kruce, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a two-story house with a swimming pool and two terraces with sea views. The hous…
€365,000
Villa Villa in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Kruce, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
Plot for sale in the village of Kruce, Bar Riviera.  The house with an area of 100m2 is loca…
€110,000
6 room house in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
6 room house
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 240 m²
Object code - 4.29.11.9876Three-storey house in Liman overlooking the old city of Ulcinj Hou…
€360,000
House in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
House
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
Object code - 1.29.11.10291A four-story house in Ultsin is offered for sale in a quiet locat…
€695,000
3 room house in Kruce, Montenegro
3 room house
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
NUM 5304 House for sale with sea view in Ulcinj. The area of the house is 96 m2, and the…
€235,000
5 room house in Kruce, Montenegro
5 room house
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
NUM 5198 For sale three-storey house, located just 300 meters from the serene sea. Locat…
€315,000
9 room house with mountain view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
9 room house with mountain view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
€345,000
4 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
4 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 142 m²
NUM 5229 For sale a three-story stone house of apartment character in Ulcinj. The house …
€340,000
8 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kruce, Montenegro
8 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
House for sale with apartments in Montenegro. House - a mini-hotel for 20 people.On a plot o…
Price on request
3 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
NUM 5256 A newer house in Ulcinj, at the foot of the old town. The area of the house is 150 …
€500,000
House in Kruce, Montenegro
House
Kruce, Montenegro
Plot for sale in the village of Krucha, Bar Riviera. House of 100m2 is located on a plot …
€110,000
6 room house with parking in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
6 room house with parking
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
€350,000
House in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
House
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Area 358 m²
€640,000
House in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
House
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Area 900 m²
€1,69M
4 room house in Donji Stoj - Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
4 room house
Donji Stoj - Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
NUM 4698 Complex of houses in Ulcinj, Donji Štoj First type of houses (146m2)…
€171,000
9 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
9 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 234 m²
NUM 3380 For sale is a two-storey house in the village Doni Shtoi near the town Ulcinj…
€280,000
8 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 358 m²
NUM 3851 House for sale in Pinjes area, Ulcinj city. The 358 m2 house is located on a 32…
€309,000
3 room house in Kruce, Montenegro
3 room house
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
NUM 4254 House in Kruce, near the city of Bar and Ulcinj. The area of ​​the house is…
€395,000
4 room house with parking in Pistula, Montenegro
4 room house with parking
Pistula, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
D9-405. House in UlcinjNew house for sale in Ulcinj with a total area of 192 m2  A plot of …
€165,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-1117. Luxurious new villa with a swimming pool in UlcinjExclusive villa for sale with a v…
€980,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
3 room house with Bedrooms
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
A new wooden house in a unique location - at the very mouth of the Boyana River. The river i…
€170,000
5 room house with sea view, with yard, with Parking / Garage in Kruce, Montenegro
5 room house with sea view, with yard, with Parking / Garage
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 327 m²
Ulcinj, Kruce – House close to the sea for sale This house is located in the village of Kruc…
Price on request
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kruce, Montenegro
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kruce, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale villa on the first line by the sea, in small, cozy village of Utekha Four floors,…
€550,000
4 room house in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 347 m²
Object code - 1.29.728.6920 Villa for sale by sea in Liman, Ulcinj. The house has a building…
€690,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view in Kruce, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
Three-storey villa 232 m2 with swimming pool is located in the village of Krucha on the thir…
€321,000
3 room house with terrace in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room house with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The house in a prestigious, quiet area with developed infrastructure of the city of Ulqin, i…
€300,000
2 room house with city view in Kruce, Montenegro
2 room house with city view
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
A house with a plot on the first line of the Adriatic Sea, in the village of Kruche, On the…
€170,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with terrace
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
For sale villa on the first line by the sea, in the small, cozy village of Utekha. Four floo…
€550,000

