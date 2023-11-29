Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Ulcinj Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Villa 3 room villa in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kruce, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a two-story house with a swimming pool and two terraces with sea views. The hous…
€365,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Kruce, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
Plot for sale in the village of Kruce, Bar Riviera.  The house with an area of 100m2 is loca…
€110,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with terrace in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with terrace
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
For sale villa on the first line by the sea, in the small, cozy village of Utekha. Four floo…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
For sale a three-storey villa in the Bar, in the area of Hotel Vidikovac. Several beaches an…
€290,000
Leave a request

