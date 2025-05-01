Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj Ulqin
3
Ulcinj Ulqin
11
Kruce Kerruci
10
Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm
3
9 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Selling ID3686. We are selling a white Top Exclusive villa with a swimming pool, with a brea…
$1,46M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Cozy house for sale - 210 square meters in the picturesque village of Kruce, MontenegroLocat…
$205,569
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
A new villa for sale on the first line of the sea in Ulcinj, town of Kruče, with a fantastic…
$512,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A not -so -cozy house is sold surrounded by greenery near the beaches. The house is loc…
$167,741
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-1117. Luxurious new villa with a swimming pool in UlcinjExclusive villa for sale with a v…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$180,099
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
Three-storey villa 232 m2 with swimming pool is located in the village of Krucha on the thir…
$333,321
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2007 Cozy, atmospheric, very bright house for sale by the sea in Ulcinj. Panoramic …
$175,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
S890. Modern house with panoramic sea views in Ulcin.The house was built in 2006, there are …
$486,790
Leave a request

