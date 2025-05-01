Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Cozy house for sale - 210 square meters in the picturesque village of Kruce, MontenegroLocat…
$205,569
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA new house is for sale in Ulcinj, located in the Velika Plaža area.T…
$250,419
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
S890. Modern house with panoramic sea views in Ulcin.The house was built in 2006, there are …
$486,790
