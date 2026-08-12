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Residential properties for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

;
Ulcinj
105
Kruce Kerruci
4
119 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Discover an excellent opportunity to own a functional studio apartment in the heart of Ulcin…
$51,837
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1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/6
Studio in a complex on the first line of the sea.The studio in the Porta Rai complex is an o…
$244,662
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VALUE.ONE
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/6
1 bedroom apartment in a complex on the first line.The 1 bedroom apartment in the Porta Rai …
$414,310
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VALUE.ONE
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/6
Penthouse in the complex on the first line.The penthouse in the Porta Rai complex is an oppo…
$903,635
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VALUE.ONE
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Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 61 m²
This magnificent complex is located in Ulcinj, south of Montenegro, on the first line to the…
$357,760
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Agency
Montenegro Properties
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex on the first line.The 2 bedroom apartment in the Port…
$646,278
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VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
Porta Rai Beachfront Hotel & Residences is a large-scale condo-hotel development positioned …
$902,909
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For sale is a small cozy house surrounded by greenery near the beaches. The house is loca…
$151,559
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
This modern 51 m² apartment, in the final stage of construction, offers a unique opportunity…
$133,702
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Apartment in , Montenegro
Apartment
, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Porta Rai Beachfront Hotel & Residences is a 5-star condo-hotel development on Velika Plaža,…
$209,871
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Apartment 9 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 234 m²
For sale two-storey house in the settlement of Doni Stoy near the city of Ulcinj. The area o…
$436,175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
A newly built three-bedroom house of 160 m² is available for sale in the peaceful settlement…
$388,520
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Discover your new home or investment opportunity in the prestigious Liman Olive Residence. T…
$136,464
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9 bedroom house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
For sale is a two-storey house in the village Doni Shtoi near the town Ulcinj. House area is…
$427,147
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1 bedroom apartment in Derana 18 Gjerana 18, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Derana 18 Gjerana 18, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Move-in ready & rental-ready. A bright, fully furnished one-bedroom in a new building on Teu…
$139,050
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1 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
New apartment of 43 m2 in a new modern house. A great option for relaxing by the sea, rentin…
$115,999
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5 bedroom house in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
For sale three-storey house, located just 300 meters from the serene sea. Located on a spaci…
$374,908
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4 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa 232 m2 with a swimming pool is located in the village of Krucha on the th…
$372,771
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
An excellent opportunity to purchase a modern one-bedroom apartment located in the center of…
$105,911
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
One-bedroom apartment of 49.2 m2 on the ground floor of a new modern Ciling building in Pinj…
$125,065
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$516,674
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This beautiful modern house for sale in Ulcinj, located in the quiet and desirable area of K…
$231,750
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Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Premium class apartments and residences are offered for sale as part of a new complex locate…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment of 40 m2 in Ulcinj, located on the 1st floor of a new modern house. The layout inc…
$110,457
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1 room studio apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Porta Rai Beachfront Hotel & Residences is a premium seaside development managed by Karisma …
$200,321
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4 bedroom house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
House in Ulcinj, Djerane district, with a total area of 120 m2 on a plot of 150 m2. The hous…
$214,369
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Located in the tranquil Liman neighborhood of Ulcinj, Oliva Park is a premium residential co…
$178,681
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$408,452
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2 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/4
The apartment has an area of 72 m2, located on the 4th floor (last) of a building with an el…
$165,360
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 389 m²
A beautiful house on a clifftop just outside Ulcinj is now on the market. Surrounded by spec…
$681,009
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Property types in Ulcinj Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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