  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ulcinj Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj Ulqin
3
Ulcinj Ulqin
11
Kruce Kerruci
10
Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm
3
4 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Cozy house for sale - 210 square meters in the picturesque village of Kruce, MontenegroLocat…
$205,569
Close
2 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A not -so -cozy house is sold surrounded by greenery near the beaches. The house is loc…
$167,741
Close
5 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$180,099
Close
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
S890. Modern house with panoramic sea views in Ulcin.The house was built in 2006, there are …
$486,790
Leave a request
