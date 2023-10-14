Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Ulcinj Municipality
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj
17
Apartment To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
ID 564 For sale apartment with two bedrooms with sea view in Ulcin Very quiet place, shops…
€99,650
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
€79,000
3 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
NUM 5200 Penthouse for sale in the very center of Ulcinj. Area 320m2, 5th floor. Layout of t…
€525,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
One bedroom apartment within walking distance of the promenade, overlooking the sea and the …
€125,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
NUM 4849 We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with a sea view in a sunny city, the …
€170,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
NUM 4309 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj, near the embankment. The apartment has an area of …
€95,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
NUM 4729 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 67 m2 and is located on …
€135,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
NUM 4728 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 62 m2 and is located on …
€120,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
NUM 4730 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 49 m2 and is located on …
€85,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
NUM 4298 Apartments for sale in Ulcinj. The area of available apartments is from 61 m…
€150,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
NUM 3338 For sale apartments in a new six-storey building in Ulcinj. Apartments are lo…
€163,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
NUM 4083 Apartments for sale in a new building, Ulcinj The house is located near the sea, t…
€570,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Onebedroom apartment for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro.The charming sandy beaches are a token a…
€55,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
The apartment is sold with a total area of 67 m2. The apartment is located on the second flo…
€90,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Great three-bedroom apartment in a new house in Ulcin. The distance to the city center is 30…
€118,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment in Ulcine.The apartment is located on the second floor of a …
€78,400
1 room apartment with parking in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer you two-room, three-room and four-room apartments in a new residential complex in P…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
We present to you the beautiful three-bedroom apartments overlooking the Adriatic Sea and th…
€138,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The building is located by the main road, with a total area of 75 m2. The apartment has the …
€98,500
1 room apartment with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For sale an elite two-bedroom apartment with sea views in the most attractive village of Pin…
€78,750

Property types in Ulcinj Municipality

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir