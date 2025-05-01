Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Ulcinj Ulqin
35
24 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$392,874
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$386,490
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$385,039
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$473,870
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$398,471
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$415,260
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Construction begins on November 1, 2024. Completion of…
$453,316
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$365,205
2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 264 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Construction begins on November 1, 2024. Completion of…
$1,61M
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$370,806
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$384,249
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$373,846
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$562,370
Apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Great business investment! Distance to the sea 70 m  …
$230,774
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$406,306
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Construction begins on November 1, 2024. Completion of…
$368,566
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$424,579
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$497,395
2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$602,700
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Residential complex with a condo hotel. Construction start - 01.11.2024. Completion of the f…
$404,067
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$366,325
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Start of construction - 11/01/2024. The completion of …
$347,281
Apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Great business investment! Distance to the sea 70 m  …
$233,014
Apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Residential complex with condo hotel. Great business investment! Distance to the sea 70 m  …
$235,255
