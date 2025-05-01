Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ulcinj Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
Apartments with garage for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Ulcinj Ulqin
35
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
One bedroom apartment within walking distance of the promenade, overlooking the sea and the …
$135,922
