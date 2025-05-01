Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Ulcinj Ulqin
35
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 55 square meters in Ulcinj. The ap…
$90,682
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 900 m²
Floor 2
A residential apartment complex for sale in Donji Štoj, Ulcinj, with a total gross area of 9…
$819,553
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
