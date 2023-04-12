Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
1690
Budva
1001
Petrovac
169
Ulcinj
48
Sutomore
14
Cetinje
7
Stari Bar
5
Bukovik
1
2 687 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 3 Floor
€ 300,000
Furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Budva, in the Rosino area. The area has a developed infrast…
9 room housein Bar, Montenegro
9 room house
Bar, Montenegro
356 m² Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Big house - you can use as a mini hotel for 12 apartments. It is located on a plot of 486 m2…
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 75,000
NUM 5214 A newer studio apartment for sale in Budva. The apartment has an area of 26 m2 and …
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 155,000
NUM 5210 We offer for sale an apartment in a new building, located in a quiet area of Bud…
Villa Villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
4 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 180,000
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. House of 180m2 located on a plot …
5 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
Housein Kruce, Montenegro
House
Kruce, Montenegro
€ 110,000
Plot for sale in the village of Krucha, Bar Riviera. House of 100m2 is located on a plot …
Housein Susanj, Montenegro
House
Susanj, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
House for sale in the village of Shushan, Bar Riviera. The house of 220 m2 is located on …
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes zweistöckiges Haus mit Grundstück in Tivat. Das g…
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 275,000
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budvan Riviera. The two-story house is 107 m2, ther…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 160,000
A4-1535. Two bedroom apartment in BudvaFor sale apartment in Rozhino, Budva.  The area …
2 room housein Bar, Montenegro
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
106 m²
€ 130,000
House for sale in Bar with two separate apartments. The total area of the house is 106 squar…
3 room housein Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 335,000
An absolute new house in the Green Belt of the city of Shushan with a building permit and a …
4 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 95,000
Two-storey house with a spacious plot in Sutomore - two-storey house with a total area of 1…
3 room housein Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 147 m²
€ 210,000
Two-storey house with sea views in the Zeleni Pojas, Bar The area of the house is 147m2 Land…
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 127,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the center of Bar - apartment area 67m2 - the apartment i…
3 room housein Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 335,000
NUM 5201 For sale is a brand new house in the Green Belt of Shushan city with a building per…
1 room apartmentin Sustas, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sustas, Montenegro
1 bath 44 m²
€ 160,000
A modern one-bedroomapartment situated in a complex with a swimming pool, within walking dis…
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 138,312
Apartment I located in the elegant building in Bar, that is under development and will be fi…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 9 Floor
€ 163,000
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea views in the new complex The O…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2 Floor
€ 292,000
Sale of a furnished apartment of 80 m2, located in Budva, Nivel House. Located on the secon…
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 3 Floor
€ 286,000
Sale of an apartment of 109 m2 located in Budva, Rosino. On the third floor. Three bedrooms…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 2 Floor
€ 220,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, near the Maini Monastery. Fully equipped with mod…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 105,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom, located in a quiet residential area of Budva, Veli Vinogradi. The …

