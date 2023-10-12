Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

60 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for €680.000 . This 18…
€680,000
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.850.000 . This…
€4,85M
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €5.900.000 . This…
€5,90M
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 597 m²
Property Code: HPS4177 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.950.000 . This…
€4,95M
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 632 m²
Property Code: HPS4176 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.600.000 . This…
€4,60M
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
€1,85M
Villa Villa 8 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
€1,39M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Villa Villa with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
€1,08M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€442,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€411,300
Villa Villa with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa is a luxury gem that overlooks the bay across the town of Agios Nikolaos and Siti…
€2,70M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
€925,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€600,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale, luxury villas on the island of Crete. The complex consists 4 villas (2 co…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€3,15M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two unique unfinished amphitheatrical villas on the sea. The villas are 281 sq.m. e…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€2,67M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Price on request

