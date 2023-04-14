Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca

Residential properties for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
198
Xylotympou
2
202 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 372,600
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 205 m²
€ 820,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 205 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. Duplex is located o…
1 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale apartment of 76 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
2 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 77 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 421,974
For sale apartment of 77 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
221 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 221 square meters.m In Larnaca under construction.…
2 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 117 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on t…
4 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 129 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 2,615,000
For sale apartment of 129 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on t…
2 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 123 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 417,850
For sale apartment of 123 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on t…
3 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 136 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 463,000
For sale apartment of 136 sq.m. In Protaras under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 91 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 422,500
For sale apartment of 91 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
2 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on t…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 478 m²
€ 4,452,385
For sale 2-storey villa of 478 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 485 m²
€ 2,718,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
2 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
For sale apartment of 61 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
1 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 1
€ 340,263
For sale apartment of 41 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
2 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 49 m² Number of floors 1
€ 451,998
For sale apartment of 49 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
Housein Larnaca, Cyprus
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 750,000
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 174 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
Housein Larnaca, Cyprus
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 5,200,000
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
2 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 315,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 127 m²
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 127 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
Housein Larnaca, Cyprus
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 2,950,000
Luxurious villa with panoramic sea views, located in the village of Zigi, just 20 meters fro…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 682 m²
€ 4,410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 676 m²
€ 4,540,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 680 m²
€ 3,420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 675 m²
€ 4,240,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 676 m²
€ 3,357,500
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir