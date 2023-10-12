Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca

Pool Residential properties for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

apartments
218
houses
31
13 properties total found
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 193 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€860,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 188 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€470,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 225 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€850,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 117 sq.m. covered i…
€560,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the second floor of…
€125,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. c…
€500,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€450,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€170,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 249 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€480,000

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir