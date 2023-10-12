UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Larnaca
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus
apartments
218
houses
31
43 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
4
196 m²
4/12
A unique Sky Residences project in the vibrant centre of the city of Larnaca, next to the Ne…
€968,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
78 m²
6
New residence with a panoramic view at 200 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
220 m²
8
Full-floor apartments with private swimming pools and a panoramic view, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
€968,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
6
108 m²
6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
€700,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
79 m²
5
New residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
€600,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
111 m²
1/9
For sale apartment of 111 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€385,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
1
66 m²
1/9
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€230,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
201 m²
2
For sale duplex of 201 sq.meters in Larnaka. The property offers a roof garden. Building has…
€1,53M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
2
152 m²
7/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. …
€690,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
146 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€2,53M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
153 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€1,56M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
1
77 m²
9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€176,196
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
1
70 m²
9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€121,574
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
1
51 m²
9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€82,952
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
1
100 m²
9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€177,267
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
1
66 m²
9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€114,527
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
1
145 m²
9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€411,352
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
85 m²
9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€165,623
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
2
273 m²
2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
2
358 m²
2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
180 m²
2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€328,886
Recommend
Room 1 bedroom with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
1
63 m²
2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€170,059
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
103 m²
2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€288,504
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
221 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 221 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€680,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
1
45 m²
€78,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
162 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€270,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
193 m²
6/1
For sale apartment of 193 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€860,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
116 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€335,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
1
52 m²
1/1
MACKENZIE - LARNACA A high-end residential building at 100 meters from Mackenzie beach in on…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
170 m²
1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€588,500
Recommend
Search using the map
