Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

apartments
218
houses
31
43 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 4/12
A unique Sky Residences project in the vibrant centre of the city of Larnaca, next to the Ne…
€968,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a panoramic view at 200 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
€250,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 8
Full-floor apartments with private swimming pools and a panoramic view, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
€968,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
€700,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
€600,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale apartment of 111 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€385,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€230,000
4 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 201 sq.meters in Larnaka. The property offers a roof garden. Building has…
€1,53M
3 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. …
€690,000
5 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€2,53M
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€1,56M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€176,196
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€121,574
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€82,952
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€177,267
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€114,527
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€411,352
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€165,623
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€328,886
Room 1 bedroom with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Room 1 bedroom with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€170,059
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€288,504
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 221 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€680,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€78,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€270,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 193 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€860,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€335,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
MACKENZIE - LARNACA A high-end residential building at 100 meters from Mackenzie beach in on…
€340,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€588,500

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir